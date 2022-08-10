Oleg Shchegolev Sells 32,820 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $446,352.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,413 shares in the company, valued at $27,545,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26.

On Monday, July 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 700 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $8,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 1,159 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $13,954.36.

On Monday, July 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $349,835.20.

Semrush Stock Performance

SEMR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 20,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,983. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.00 and a beta of 0.86. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 91.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semrush by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

