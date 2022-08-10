OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.02 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Philip Morris International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,285,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,634 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 45,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,514. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

