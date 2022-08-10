OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.12 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,225. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

