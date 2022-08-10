OceanEx Token Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $685,162.25 and $4,940.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro.

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

