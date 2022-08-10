Oak Street Health, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.58). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oak Street Health’s current full-year earnings is ($2.33) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Oak Street Health Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 59.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 679,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 252,877 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 25.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 30.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $3,070,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,370,869.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 100,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $3,070,219.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,193,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,370,869.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 596,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,894,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,508 shares of company stock worth $30,525,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

