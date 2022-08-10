Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71 to $0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214 million to $216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.64 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,519. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $184.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Novanta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 281,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $3,472,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

