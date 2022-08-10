Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.
Novanta Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.73.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Novanta by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 59,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
