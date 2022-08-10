Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $88.12 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,142 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $88,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $7.56 on Wednesday, reaching $543.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

