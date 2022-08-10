Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $329.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,180 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $329,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.76. 259,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,718. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

