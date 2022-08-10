Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 278,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 280,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,343. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

