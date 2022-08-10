Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,987 shares during the period. Nordson accounts for approximately 2.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $113,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NDSN traded up $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.68. 4,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,048. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.