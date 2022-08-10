Nimiq Tops One Day Trading Volume of $380,641.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $380,641.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,677.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.83 or 0.07694476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00161818 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00259160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.10 or 0.00705763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00594095 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005614 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,223,845,727 coins and its circulating supply is 9,656,845,727 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

