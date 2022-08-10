NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $130.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $113.11. 347,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,198,278. The company has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. NIKE has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.