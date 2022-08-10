Niftyx Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.98 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $2,480.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,644.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00130822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00065235 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

