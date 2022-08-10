Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 27,696 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 26.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.