Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Trading Down 4.8%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.40 and last traded at $42.51. Approximately 819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $537.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

About Natural Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.