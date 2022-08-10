Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE NGVC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 56,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,912. The company has a market capitalization of $356.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 211.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 385,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 262,067 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 210,332 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth $3,925,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 152,048 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 342.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 127,459 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

