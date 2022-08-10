Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance
NYSE NGVC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.73. 56,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,912. The company has a market capitalization of $356.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.