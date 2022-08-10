National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $64.72. 410,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a current ratio of 23.40. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $736,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 27.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

