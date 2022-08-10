National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 112.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. 7,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,897. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

