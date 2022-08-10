National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 6th

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years. National CineMedia has a payout ratio of 171.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

National CineMedia Stock Up 17.2 %

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 52,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,436. The company has a market cap of $133.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.76. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares in the company, valued at $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

