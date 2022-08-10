National Bankshares Increases Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.78.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.31 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.32. 163,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.60, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.50 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.