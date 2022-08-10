mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.70 million and $28,015.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,923.65 or 1.00002315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00049506 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00027963 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001483 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

mStable USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

