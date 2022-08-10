MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €32.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been given a €32.50 ($33.16) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

ETR MOR traded up €0.54 ($0.55) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €23.00 ($23.47). 148,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a fifty-two week high of €51.60 ($52.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $785.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.44.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

