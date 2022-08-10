Morgan Stanley Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $70.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXG. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TXG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.53. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $191.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.