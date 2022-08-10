Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 466,039 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 466,039 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $26,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,850 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE BEP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,028. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.27 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -246.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

