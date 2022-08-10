Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of FirstService worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FirstService by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after acquiring an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,824 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 515,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 314,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,043,000 after buying an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSV. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

FSV stock traded up $5.14 on Wednesday, hitting $133.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,464. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.66. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

