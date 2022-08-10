Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,517 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.37. 8,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,750. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.56. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.04.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

