MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6,230.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MongoDB by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB Stock Performance

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,795 shares of company stock worth $12,357,981. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB opened at $358.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.43 and its 200-day moving average is $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

