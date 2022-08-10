Monero Classic Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.67 million and $23,946.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00691321 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.