Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $5.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 21,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.83. Model N has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $34,942.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $152,090.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $34,942.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,892.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Model N by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 47,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 9.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

