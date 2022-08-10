Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.0-56.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.44 million. Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.72 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Model N Trading Down 0.7 %

Model N stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 82,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.42 million, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $26,797.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $76,118.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,109.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $26,797.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,166 shares of company stock valued at $581,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Model N by 42.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Stories

