MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Position Boosted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,074 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 1.47% of MKS Instruments worth $122,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,485. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

