MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Trading Down 2.5%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 15,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 98,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

MIND Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at MIND Technology

About MIND Technology

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 729,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 12,000 shares of MIND Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 729,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,650.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $56,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,475.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 41,696 shares of company stock valued at $196,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.