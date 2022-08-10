MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Trading Down 2.5%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. 15,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 98,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
MIND Technology Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.71.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.09 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at MIND Technology
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.
