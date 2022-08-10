MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) versus Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Head to Head Survey

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 10.61% 16.72% 7.36% MiMedx Group -9.64% N/A -13.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integra LifeSciences and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 1 5 2 0 2.13 MiMedx Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $66.29, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 99.06%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

93.3% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 3.02 $169.07 million $1.97 28.30 MiMedx Group $258.61 million 1.88 -$10.28 million ($0.25) -17.08

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats MiMedx Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier membrane product used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications; and AMNIOBURN a semi-permeable protective barrier allograft used in the treatment of partial-thickness and full-thickness burns, as well as lead product includes mdHACM, a micronized form of AMNIOFIX, supplied in powder form. The company's products have applications primarily in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical, and non-operative sports medicine sectors of healthcare. It also sells allografts for dental applications on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

