Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Middlefield Banc has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MBCN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600. The company has a market cap of $156.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

