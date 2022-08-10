Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 517,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,418 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.63.

Microvast Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Microvast

In related news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Craig Webster acquired 287,000 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $737,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 315,077 shares in the company, valued at $809,747.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 550,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,420 in the last three months. 21.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Articles

