Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 517,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,418 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.63.
Microvast Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Microvast
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
