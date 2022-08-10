MGM Resorts International to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for MGM Resorts International’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

MGM stock opened at $33.92 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

