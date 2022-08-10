Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $142.77 Million

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10,108% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market cap of $142.77 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

