Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,981 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,839,969. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

