Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems stock opened at $50.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 264.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,270,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 97.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.