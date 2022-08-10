Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Trading Down 3.8%

Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 21,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 311,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mega Matrix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Mega Matrix had a net margin of 492.45% and a return on equity of 659.28%.

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

