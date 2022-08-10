McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in McKesson by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 1.1 %

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total value of $2,876,149.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total transaction of $2,876,149.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,512 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,825. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,174. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.94. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $192.38 and a 1-year high of $358.64.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.