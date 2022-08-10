Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 74,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

