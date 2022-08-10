Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.13. 118,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.54. The company has a market capitalization of $341.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

