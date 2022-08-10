Massnet (MASS) Price Down 4.2% This Week

Massnet (MASS) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Massnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Massnet has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $213,879.00 worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,587.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00175397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00038868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00130787 BTC.

MASS is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

