Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Masimo Stock Down 4.2 %

MASI stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.17. 1,075,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,944. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 575.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

