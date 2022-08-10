Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.
Masimo Stock Down 4.2 %
MASI stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.17. 1,075,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,944. Masimo has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $179.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Masimo (MASI)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.