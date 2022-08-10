Masari Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $130,235.53 and $37.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,900.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,677.85 or 0.07326799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00161144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00254634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00694041 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00579398 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005547 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.