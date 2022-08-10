Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Marrone Bio Innovations Price Performance
Shares of MBII opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.
