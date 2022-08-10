Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of MBII opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 123.6% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 895,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 495,147 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 64.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 243,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,194 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 242.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 67,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

