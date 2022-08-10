Maple Price Tops $16.60 on Top Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Maple coin can now be bought for $16.60 or 0.00071617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $73.32 million and $4.25 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maple has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

