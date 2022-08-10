Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 170,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Magnite has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 339.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 57,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the first quarter worth $320,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnite by 28.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Magnite by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 67,119 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Magnite by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

